Connie Chiume has died at the age of 72.

The actress - who was best-known for her roles in Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ flicks and Beyonce’s musical picture ‘Black is King’ - passed away on Tuesday (06.08.24) at the Garden City Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, following a “medical procedure”, her family have confirmed.

In a statement posted to Instagram, the actress’ loved ones wrote: “The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. Connie Chiume, 72, passed on at Garden City Hospital today on 6 August 2024.

“The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Born in Welkom, South Africa, Chiume initially trained as a nurse until she began her acting career in 1977 when she moved to Greece to join the cast of the musical ‘Sola Sola’.

Chiume later gained popularity in South Africa after playing Thembi in the series ‘Inkom’ Edla Yodwa’ in 1989, as well as for roles in TV shows like ‘Rhythm City’, and ‘Gomora’.

The actress went on to win several honours across her career, including the NTVA Avanti Award for Best Actress in a Drama Series for' Soul City' in 2000, and the SAFTA for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for 'Zone 14' in 2009.

After news of her passing broke, the South African Government paid tribute to the actress, and added the country would “forever be grateful for [her] contribution” to entertainment.

On X, the official South African Government account tweeted: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered.”

In 2018, Chiume appeared in ‘Black Panther’ where she played Zawavari, a Mining Tribe Elder.

The movie went on to become a huge success with audiences and at the box office - making over $1.3 billion worldwide - though the actress previously admitted she didn’t expect the blockbuster to be such a hit.

Speaking to South Africa’s Sunday Times in 2022, she said: “I went there and I was given a piece that I was supposed to do. I could see that this person is an African who was addressing the nation. I wore my African regalia, I learnt my lines. I did my best.”

The actress also appeared in the sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ four years later.

Chiume is survived by her four children - two sons and two daughters.