Blake Lively couldn't get over the "crazy" similarities between herself and Isabela Ferrer.

Blake Lively talks 'crazy' similarities with co-star Isabela Ferrer

Ferrer, 24, plays the younger version of Lively's character Lily Bloom in new movie 'It Ends With Us' and Blake - who is also a producer on the film - revealed Isabela's audition blew her away.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "We were like, ‘This is crazy' And there were other great actresses who gave great performances, but there was just no one but her. Because even if she didn’t act in a similar way as me or speak in a similar way or have similar mannerisms or look like me or have the same mole, her performance was so strong, her heart was so strong."

Isabela said she was thrilled to land the role in the big screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel and getting asked to play the same character as Blake, 36, was a huge compliment.

She explained: "I knew how important this movie was and how important Colleen is. Also, what a nice compliment to be like, ‘Could you play young Blake Lively?’ That’s the biggest compliment I’ve ever gotten in my whole life.”

She added to Blake: "You came up to me and you were like, ‘I want you to know that this role is just as much yours as it is mine. It was like the most supportive and uplifting thing to feel as a young actor coming into this, to feel like somebody like you who has such a high status and is so important in this project to also be like, ‘What do you think?’ That’s the biggest privilege and compliment."