A Complete Unknown is due to hit theatres this Christmas

The movie will see Timothee Chalamet portray music icon Bob Dylan and centres on the singer-songwriter's controversial switch to electric instruments at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965 and has been scheduled for a cinematic release on December 25.

The 28-year-old actor - who will be joined in the cast by Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Boyd Holbrook and Monica Barbaro - was confirmed to be doing his own singing in the movie after lending his vocals to the 2023 musical flick ’Wonka’.

Director James Mangold confirmed that he has been working with Dylan on the project and that 'Like A Rolling Stone' singer had some personal input into the screenplay.

During an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, the filmmaker said: "I've spent several, wonderfully charming, days in his company, just one-on-one, talking to him.

"I have a script that's personally annotated by him and treasured by me. He loves movies. The first time I sat down with Bob, one of the first things he said to me was, ‘I love ‘Cop Land’.’"

While the picture will cover Dylan's early years, the ‘Logan’ director emphasised ‘A Complete Unknown’ wasn’t strictly a biopic about the music icon.

He explained: "By the way, it's not really a Bob Dylan biopic.

"The reason Bob has been so supportive of us making it, is it's about, as in all cases I think the best true-life movies are never cradle to grave but they're about a very specific moment.

"In this case, it might sound Altman-esque, but it's a kind of ensemble piece about this moment in time, the early 60s in New York, and this 17-year-old kid with $16 in his pocket hitchhikes his way to New York to meet Woody Guthrie who is in the hospital and is dying of a nerve disease."