Brad Pitt has confirmed he will be reprising his role as Cliff Booth from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood in a new film for Netflix.

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

The 61-year-old actor starred as Cliff, who is the stuntman for Leonardo DiCaprio's alter ego, faded Western star Rick Dalton, in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 comedy-drama which is set in Los Angeles in 1969 as the Manson Family murders loom.

Pitt will be back as Booth for the new movie which has been written by Tarantino but will be directed by Zodiac filmmaker David Fincher.

Speaking to Deadline at the premiere for his latest movie, F1, Pitt said: "This is something Quentin Tarantino wrote. It’s an episode, not really a sequel, of the character from Once Upon a Time.

"He didn’t want to direct it at this point, so our friend David Fincher stepped in. We’re gonna start in July, it’s gonna be really fun.”

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will have a reputed $200 million budget, making it one of the most expensive streaming original movies ever made.

As well as Pitt, new cast members include Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, Scott Caan and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Tarantino, 62, will earn $20 million for writing the script, which is believed to be based on his The Movie Critic script — a project he once teased as being his final film before he shelved it.

The project is the first official sequel to one of Tarantino's original movies.

The movie also sees a reunion between Pitt and Fincher, 62, who previously collaborated on acclaimed films Se7en, Fight Club and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.