Brady Corbet wants audiences to have strong opinions about 'The Brutalist'.

The 36-year-old filmmaker has helmed the acclaimed new movie – which stars Adrien Brody as Hungarian-Jewish architect Laszlo Toth as he moves to the US after surviving the Holocaust – and is happy for those watching to have views either way on the flick.

Corbet told Dazed: "We don't want to scare artists off from saying anything.

"If we're dealing with a culture where you cannot investigate history for contemporary, political reasons, that's very dangerous. I think we want to promote everyone contributing their perspective: Chinese, Taiwanese, the Gaza Strip, Israel.

"Right now, it's a time for communicating. It's not a time to stop listening to one another. Cinema is a great space to explore ideas."

The director has promised that his next movie will be just as "radical" as 'The Brutalist', which has been tipped for Academy Award success.

He explained: "('The Brutalist') is a very, very radical movie. My next film is a very, very radical film, and that will upset people for different reasons. And that's OK."

Corbet started his career as an actor before turning his attention behind the camera and admits that he has been uncomfortable making speeches following award wins for 'The Brutalist'.

The director said: "I'm starting to get sick of the sound of my own voice. I really am. I mean that.

"I stopped performing because I didn't want to share myself publicly. I'm a very private person."

Corbet revealed that 'The Brutalist' almost never made it to the big screen – even though it is now favourite to take home the prize for Best Picture at the Oscars in March.

The 'Vox Lux' helmer said: "The thing is, five months ago, this was not a mainstream movie at all.

"There was a high likelihood it would end up on one screen in the US, if I was lucky. I was told the film may never be theatrically exhibited."

Corbet noted the similarities between moviemaking and architecture, which plays a central role in the picture.

He said: "Making a movie and building a building are very similar professions.

"It's a lot of management. You're dealing with investors. But this is a 1950s melodrama. It's not a piece of neorealism. Gestures are taken to operatic extremes."

Corbet recently defended 'The Brutalist' stars Brody and Felicity Jones after it emerged that AI technology from the Ukrainian firm Respeecher was used to tweak the pair's Hungarian accents in the flick.

He told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement: "Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own.

"They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy. No English language was changed.

"This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production.

"The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft."