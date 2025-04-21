Bruce Springsteen admitted visiting the set of his upcoming biopic was “interesting”.

Bruce Springsteen's 'interesting' visit to set of biopic

Jeremy Allen White portrays the legendary rocker in the new movie ‘Deliver Me from Nowhere’ and Bruce revealed that he enjoyed visiting the set and seeing how they recreated his grandmother’s house.

He told Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast: “I was on tour during a lot of it, so they filmed a good amount of it without me there. But I was on set sometimes. It was interesting to see it played out, to see your grandmother’s house again, and to go inside and get a general feeling of what it was like when you were very young. So I enjoyed all those parts of it.”

The focus of the film is the time Bruce, 75, spent making his 1982 album ‘Nebraska’ and is adapted from Warren Zanes’ book of the same name.

Bruce revealed why he gave his blessing to director/writer Scott Cooper’s adaptation.

He said: “They pitched the idea, and I said, ‘it sounds like fun’. It’s an interesting concept, because it’s only a couple of years out of my life. It’s ’81, ’82, and around the creation of that particular record while I was simultaneously recording ‘Born in the USA’ and also going through some personal difficulties that I’ve been living with my whole life. But it’s fantastic.”

And, Bruce previously praised Jeremy, 34, for his work on the movie.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s E Street Radio, he said: “He sings well. He sings very well. You know, and Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, you know, it’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.

“It was "a little bit" weird at first” but "you get over that pretty quick.

“Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it. He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply [understand] and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there."