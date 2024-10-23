Bruce Springsteen's manager thinks Jeremy Allen White is the "perfect" choice to play The Boss in an upcoming biopic.

Jeremy Allen White will play Bruce Springsteen

The 'Bear' actor is set to star as the 'Born in the USA' hitmaker in 'Deliver Me From Nowhere', the film about the making of the rock icon's 1982 album 'Nebraska', and Jon Landau couldn't be happier with director Scott Cooper's casting choices.

Jon told The Hollywood Reporter: “Oh my god, he’s just perfect. The casting is great.

“Scott said to me at the beginning, he said, ‘We get the right cast, and we’ll tell this story right,’ and he got the right cast.”

And Jon joked he "died and went to heaven" when he heard Jeremy Strong would be playing him, and he can't wait to see what the 'Succession' star does on screen.

He said: “I died and went to heaven. He’s a great guy. We’ve had the chance to know each other, and I’m just dying to see what he does and what I learn from it."

The executive stressed that he and Bruce are not very involved in the movie.

However, he added: "We're very pleased at the way they’re going about it, it’s going to be beautiful.”

Jeremy previously revealed he has been training with a top vocal team and watching endless YouTube videos to prepare for his performance.

He recently told GQ magazine: "I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars. I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing."

The 33-year-old actor has also been spending hours watching old clips of the rocker's performances and interviews in a bid to nail the portrayal.

He said: "There’s just so much footage. It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice.

"That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing."