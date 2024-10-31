Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone are to star in the conspiracy thriller ‘Lone Wolf’.

The 68-year-old actor and the ’Killers of the Flower Moon’ star, 38, are due to lead the upcoming flick, which will follow a troubled forces veteran struggling with addiction who is recruited by a contractor for a top-secret government plot to assassinate a high-level politician.

After discovering the operation will be pinned solely on her, the vet is forced to rely on her skills to outplay the shadow agents to protect herself and her son.

The movie will be directed by ‘Arlington Road’ filmmaker Mark Pellington, who will be working from a script written by Tom Chilcoat.

‘Lone Wolf’ is due to be produced by Ted Hope under his Double Hope banner alongside Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions, and Christine Vachon from Killer Films.

In a statement, Yale Productions revealed the studio was aiming to debut the movie at "all the top 2025 fall festivals", saying: "We’ve been looking for the right project to bridge our expertise in exciting action-driven work for the world market, with the more festival and awards fare that Christine and Ted are known for.

"Mark Pellington has long been a favorite director of ours, both for his groundbreaking music videos and powerful features. His return to the paranoid thriller genre of 'Arlington Road' and 'Mothman Prophecies' is right for these times. We hope to be presenting this at all the top 2025 fall festivals."

The moviemaker shared that the production studio were overjoyed when they were presented with Chilcoat's script.

Pellington said: "We shared 'Lone Wolf' early with Yale – before any attachments. And they got the vision to make the sort of intense character-based thriller that Tom and I want.

"They leapt in with Ted and Christine and made it happen with Lily and Bryan. You’ve got to love that attitude and ‘make-it-happen’ spirit."

Killer Films’ Vachon added the ‘Breaking Bad’ star and Gladstone were “deeply committed” to their respective roles.

She said: “We couldn’t ask for a better cast than Lily and Bryan. They are each so deeply committed to the roles. Each said ‘yes!’ days after we submitted.”