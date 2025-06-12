Bryce Dallas Howard thinks “the door is always open” for her to return to the Jurassic World series.

Bryce Dallas Howard is open to revisiting the Jurassic World series

The 44-year-old actress starred alongside Chris Pratt as Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World trilogy from the 2015 eponymous flick until 2022’s Jurassic World: Dominion, and with the franchise set for a soft reboot in July with Jurassic World: Rebirth, Howard has insisted she could come back to the series at some point in the future.

Speaking with Screen Rant, she said: “I think that the door is always open.

“It was so cool with Dominion getting to have the legacy cast back and working in the franchise. But the most important thing is that this is a story about dinosaurs and what if dinosaurs and human beings coexisted? It is not about a specific set of characters.

“So, for myself as a fan, I am so excited for Jurassic World: Rebirth. I'm going to be there in the theater opening day, and they have an amazing cast. I mean, Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey. It's going to be absolutely fantastic. So I'm excited.”

In Jurassic World: Rebirth, Zora Bennett (Johansson) leads a covert team racing to stop a rogue biotech group unleashing weaponised dinosaurs across the globe.

As prehistoric chaos spreads, she must confront a dark secret tied to the original Jurassic legacy.

Jurassic World: Rebirth director Gareth Edwards previously teased he wanted to revitalise the Jurassic Park franchise’s “horror” elements with his film.

He explained to Vanity Fair: “Jurassic Park [the original 1993 movie] is a horror film in the witness protection program. Most people don’t think of it like that.

“We all went to see it as kids. But I was scared s*******, to be honest, when I was at the cinema watching the T. rex attack.

“It’s one of the most well-directed scenes in cinema history, so the bar’s really high to come on board and try and do this.”

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director added: “There’s something very primal that’s buried deep inside everybody. As mammals, we evolved [with] this fear of the bigger animal that’s going to come one day and maybe kill us or our family.

“The second we see it happening onscreen, you’re like, ‘I knew it … We had it too good for too long.’”

Edwards revealed he was inspired by movie franchises like Alien and Star Wars to create a scary new dinosaur for Jurassic World: Rebirth.

He said: “When you make a creature, you get a big, massive pot and you pour in your favorite monsters from other films and books ...

“Some [Star Wars beast] Rancor went in there, some H.R. Giger [Alien designer] went in there, a little T. rex went in there …”