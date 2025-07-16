Cameron Diaz is to star in the Netflix movie Bad Day.

The 52-year-old actress has signed up to feature in the streaming giant's project from director Jake Szymanski – who helmed the acclaimed comedy series Jury Duty.

The movie centres on a single mother who is fighting to keep one small promise to her daughter on the worst day of her life.

The picture has been described as a comedic version of Joel Schumacher's 1993 film Falling Down, in which Michael Douglas plays a man who reaches breaking point as he attempts to get to his daughter's birthday party.

The script has been penned by Laura Solon and the movie is being produced by Beau Bauman for Good One Productions.

Bad Day will shoot in New York and New Jersey later this year.

Cameron returned to the big screen after an 11-year absence in the Netflix picture Back in Action earlier this year and felt it was the perfect project to come back with, as she was thrilled to work with co-star Jamie Foxx.

She said: "I thought that if I was going to come back and do a movie, the only person I’d come back and do it with would be this guy.

"Seriously. I had other opportunities along the way and I was always saying: 'No. I’m not doing it, I’ve told you ... What? Jamie asked? Jamie? Oh, I can do a movie with Jamie!'"

Diaz stepped away from acting to concentrate on her family and personal life and refused to confirm that she was returning to Hollywood "for good".

The There's Something About Mary star said: "I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say. If I say it then it becomes this thing.

"I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I’m not defining anything. I’m just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."

Cameron made her movie debut opposite Jim Carrey in the 1994 comedy The Mask and has suggested that she is open to reprising the role of Tina Carlyle in a sequel.

She told Access Hollywood: "If Jim’s on board, I mean, I’ve been riding those coattails from day one."

Carrey also stated that he would be willing to make a follow-up to The Mask if provided with the right story.

The 63-year-old star said: "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea.

"If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It’s not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can’t be definite about these things.

"I said I’d like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change."