Cameron Diaz will never make another rom-com.

Cameron Diaz has given her thoughts on the future of her movie career

The 51-year-old Hollywood actress - who is known for films such as 'The Holiday', 'What Happens in Vegas' and 'The Other Woman' - has declared she's moving away from the genre since becoming a mother to two children with her husband Benji Madden.

She told Empire magazine: "No more rom-coms, only mom-coms."

Cameron took a lengthy break from making movies to focus on her personal life in recent years, but she's returning to the screen in new Netflix feature 'Back in Action' alongside Jamie Foxx and she has insisted she doesn't know whether she will make any more films.

When asked if she's now "back in Hollywood for good", she explained: "I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say. If I say it then it becomes this thing.

"I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to. I’m not defining anything. I’m just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."

'Back in Action' marks Cameron's first acting gig since she portrayed Miss Hannigan in 2014's 'Annie' and she went on to insist 'Back in Action' was the best choice for her return because she was delighted to work with Jamie Foxx.

She added: "I thought that if I was going to come back and do a movie, the only person I’d come back and do it with would be this guy.

"Seriously. I had other opportunities along the way and I was always saying: 'No. I’m not doing it, I’ve told you ... What? Jamie asked? Jamie? Oh, I can do a movie with Jamie!'"

Jamie was also thrilled to be working with Cameron on 'Back in Action', telling the publication: "I feel lucky and blessed that I was able to work with Cameron.

"When people are buzzing about Cameron being back, I feel good that I had something to do with it."

In 'Back in Action', the pair play an ordinary suburban couple whose past lives as CIA agents comes back to haunt them when their cover is blown.

'Back in Action' is released on Netflix on Friday (17.01.25).

However, a new report suggests Cameron might already be lining up her next project - a new comedy called 'Outcome' written and directed by Jonah Hill in which she would star alongside Keanu Reeves.

She's believed to have been spotted on the set of the film last summer - just months after she announced the arrival of her second child - son Cardinal - who joins elder daughter Raddix.

Cameron confirmed the little boy's arrival in a post on Instagram in March, writing: "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's a really cute.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful Sending much love from our fam to yours Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"