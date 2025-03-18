Tim Roth's career has been "healthily messy".

Tim Roth has reflected on his career journey

The 63-year-old actor has starred in a host of well-known movies, including 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Pulp Fiction' and 'The Hateful Eight' - but Tim admits that there's also been a chaotic element to his career.

The London-born film star told The Hollywood Reporter: "My feeling is that the career that I was after was anarchy. I always like that - and chaos.

"So, I always do a film to finance another film. Because a lot of these films that I love to do, these crazy films I love to do, have no money. They’re the little independent things that are trying and are struggling to be made even more now than ever. So you got to do the ones that finance them. But sometimes they are terrible, and sometimes they are great, and sometimes the little independents don’t work.

"I think my career is healthily messy. I don’t watch them, so they’re all for the audience. After I’m done, I’m done. So it’s over to the audience once I’m done, and then they can say what they like. But I think I’ve done some really bad stuff."

Tim never knows "what’s going to happen" when he arrives on a film set.

The actor - who starred in TV films in the 80s, before making the switch to Hollywood - explained: "Sometimes the bad ones can be the most fun to make. And that’s the surprise to you.

"You never know what’s going to happen when you show up. And so, you can do one and think, 'Oh, my God, this is terrible.' And people love it. So it’s always a mess, and a mess is good."

Tim will begin shooting a Michel Franco-written movie in Britain later this year.

The veteran actor is already looking forward to the challenge - even though he can't reveal too many details about the movie.

He shared: "I have a film that’s being written now by Michel Franco, who I love working with [and did so on 'Chronic' and 'Sundown']. So we’re going to do another one together, I hope. He’s writing now.

"I have a fantastic script that I want to shoot, which is ready, that hopefully we can shoot this year, which is in Britain and is about the industry of gambling and how it is very bad. It’s very, very tough, and it’s a wonderful script.

"I have a series that I want to do, probably next year. It’s being produced by Jeremy Thomas, who produced the first feature I ever made ['The Hit']. So it’s a nice connection. But I don’t want to talk about these too much yet."