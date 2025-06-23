Cate Blanchett has slammed Donald Trump’s proposed tariff on foreign-made films.

Arguing the collaborative and international nature of filmmaking would be undermined by such a move, the 56-year-old Australian actor made the remarks at the National Portrait Gallery in London. She said: “Hollywood, such as it is, is a chimera.

“The number of times I've worked on American terra firma, I could probably count on one hand.”

Cate, who lives in the UK with her husband Andrew Upton, said the proposed policy would misrepresent the reality of film production.

Trump, 79, last month announced he would seek to impose a 100 percent tariff on films produced outside the United States, citing national security and economic concerns.

The plan has caused uncertainty across the global entertainment industry.

Speaking to attendees, Cate said: “Invariably, you will shoot out of country. Queen Elizabeth was played by an Australian (Cate), directed by a man from Bollywood (Shekhar Kapur), filmed in the UK. That’s the reality of how films are made.”

Despite holding American citizenship, Cate said she cannot vote there and that her creative identity has never been restricted by national borders.

“I've thought as much about the Chinese and Indian film industries as I have about Hollywood,” she said – adding: “The Australian industry, where I come from, is small by scale, but culturally it was incredibly rich when I was growing up.”

Cate, who is also a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, said international collaboration had always been part of the appeal of acting.

“If you have the chance to travel and work in other cultures, why wouldn't you?” she said.

Reflecting on her career, Cate admitted acting was not her original ambition.

She said: “I tried everything I could to stop doing it. I came (to the UK) thinking I wanted to go into restoration. I studied economics and fine art and thought I’d get a real job.

But I kept performing – and eventually I went to drama school to try and get rid of it. But it still persisted.”

Cate also said she still gets nervous before starting new roles and often turns to her husband for reassurance.

She added: “The night before I start any (role), I always poke my husband awake at about 3.30 or 4am and say, 'What’s my process? Can you remind me what my process is?'

“After 28 years of marriage, he says, 'You’ll be fine!' He no longer converses with me about it.”

Addressing the pressures of celebrity and online scrutiny, Cate said: “You learn to develop a thick skin. And you learn very quickly the five people whose uncompromising and often brutal opinions you really seek out so you can keep growing. And the rest, you have to tune yourself out to the white noise of it all.”