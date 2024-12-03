Celeste O'Connor has reportedly been cast in 'Scream 7'.

The 26-year-old star - known for their roles in 'Madame Web', 'Freaky', 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and the latter's sequel 'Frozen Empire' - is said to have signed up to be part of the iconic horror movie franchise.

As reported by Deadline, they will star in the new film alongside series legend Neve Campbell and Isabel May.

Details regarding O'Connor's role are being kept under wraps, while plot details for the upcoming movie are also yet to be revealed.

Campbell is returning to the film series, having skipped the sixth movie over a salary dispute, with creator Kevin Williamson back at the helm.

The 'Party of Five' actress previously admitted she found it "so satisfying" to be heard on her pay issue.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I'm super grateful that they came around on it. ['Scream VI'] just didn't feel right. I couldn't after this many decades of carrying a franchise, to feel undervalued and underpaid and to know that it wouldn't have happened to a man in that way.

"It just wouldn't make sense for me to walk on that set. So, I'm glad I stood up for myself."

And Neve is excited about the story for the upcoming film.

She added: "We are going to follow Sidney.

"They did pitch the concept to me, and it’s the reason that I jumped on board.

"I love these movies, they are so much fun to be a part of, I'm so grateful for them, I could never have imagined being a part of a movie that would have lasted this many decades."

She noted she is "excited" for the "nuts" fandom to see what director Williamson has in store for them, while she played coy on the prospect of other returning cast members.

Melissa Barrera had been on board to lead the film but she was fired in November 2023 over social media posts seen as antisemitic, and shortly afterwards, her co-star Jenna Ortega dropped out due to scheduling conflicts.

In September, Courteney Cox insisted she was yet to sign up to return as Gale Weathers in the movie.

She told Variety: "I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a 'Scream 7.' "

Filming is set to get underway this month in Atlanta, but Cox didn't have a specific timeframe for making a decision about whether or not she'll be involved.

She added: "They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.”

Whatever happens, Cox is hoping to see her ex-husband David Arquette return as Dewey Riley, despite his character being killed off in the 2022 'Scream' revival.

She said: "I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by ‘Scream’ fans. They have to figure it out.”