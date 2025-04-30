Charli XCX is set to star in and produce director Takashi Miike’s next film.

The 32-year-old popstar will lead the filmmaker’s next movie both in front and behind the camera through her production company Studio365, Variety reports.

Ross Evans - who has written ‘How to Save a Marriage’ for Sony - is due to pen the screenplay.

While no plot details or other cast members have so far been revealed about the 64-year-old director’s upcoming project, the outlet pointed out Miike is best known for depicting levels of extreme violence in his work, such as 1999’s ‘Audition’ and 2001's ‘Ichi the Killer’.

This movie from the prolific Japanese horror filmmaker is the latest Hollywood project for Charli, who has made something of a transition from music to the silver screen.

The ‘Brat’ hitmaker is currently signed on to star in three movies - ‘100 Nights of Hero’, ‘I Want Your Sex’ and ‘The Moment’.

‘100 Nights of Hero’ - which will star Emma Corrin, Nicholas Galitzine, Maika Monroe, Felicity Jones and Richard E. Grant - is an adaptation of author Isabel Greenberg’s 2016 feminist story of the same name.

The picture - which is to be directed by Julia Jackman - centres on Jerome, a neglectful husband who makes a high-stakes bet with his friend Manfred (Galitzine): if Manfred can seduce Jerome’s wife, Cherry (Monroe), within 100 nights, he gets to keep Jerome’s castle.

Unbeknownst to Jerome, however, Cherry is already in love - with her maid, Hero, as portrayed by Corrin.

As for ‘I Want Your Sex’, Charli will star alongside Olivia Wilde in the erotic thriller from director Gregg Araki.

The flick will also star Cooper Hoffman, while Araki and Karley Sciortino co-write the screenplay.

The synopsis for the movie reads: "When fresh-faced Elliot (Hoffman) lands an exciting job for renowned artist, icon and provocateur Erika Tracy (Wilde), his fantasies come true as Erika taps him to become her sexual muse.

"But Elliot soon finds himself out of his depth as Erika takes him on a journey more profound than he ever could have imagined, into a world of sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder."

Meanwhile, the 'Apple' singer is also reportedly set to star in and produce ‘The Moment’ through Studio365 in collaboration with A24.

While plot details are currently unknown, Variety claimed Charli’s longtime collaborator A.G. Cook - who produced her acclaimed album ‘Brat’ - will compose the score for the movie.

Aidan Zamiri is set to make his directorial debut in ‘The Moment’ and will also write the screenplay alongside Bertie Brandes.

Charli had also seemingly been eyed for the role of Jadis the White Witch in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ movie for Netflix, though ‘Sex Education’ star Emma Mackey has now been offered the part, The Hollywood Reporter has said.