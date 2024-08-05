Chris Evans turned down cue cards on the set of 'Deadpool and Wolverine' because his dialogue was fun to memorise.

Chris Evans has opened up about his Deadpool and Wolverine cameo

The actor was offered a cameo in the movie by star Ryan Reynolds and he got the chance to revive his 'Fantastic Four' character Johnny Storm almost two decade after first playing him onscreen - and Chris, 43, was adamant he didn't need prompts for his lines.

Chris told PEOPLE: "Ryan was like, ‘Listen, if we need cue cards …’ and I was like, ‘Cue cards? I’m showing up off-book. I don’t get to say dialogue like this. Trust me. I’m going to enjoy every second of this. Memorised."

He added of landing the cameo role: "It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan, we’re buddies. He just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past'.

"I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked. He gave me a great cameo in [2021 film] 'Free Guy' already, and I just trust him completely. So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn’t pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it."

Chris previously thanked the stars of the film - Ryan and Hugh Jackman - as well as director Shawn Levy for letting him join the cast of the summer blockbuster.

In a post on Instagram, he wrote: "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!

"They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."