Chris Pratt was "moved to tears" when he read the script for 'Electric State'.
The 45-year-old actor had "100 percent" been planning to take a break from work until he was approached to star in directors Joe and Anthony Russo's new Netflix film - which is based on Simon Stalenhag’s graphic novel and explores a battle between humans and AI - and he couldn't turn down the hugely "original" project.
Speaking during a presentation for the movie at New York's Comic Con, he said: “It’s not the kind of thing that typically gets made to be a blockbuster style movie like this. It’s so original, it’s a huge swing.
“I thought that these types of movies might be my last opportunity to be in a big movie like this. I have to look at every opportunity like that. And I did. It’s just such a great story. I was moved to tears reading.”
The movie follows Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a young woman with a sweet but mysterious robot who teams up with drifter Keats (Pratt) for a cross-country expedition to find her brother, and the 'Stranger Things' star thinks it is important for families to have escapist films they can watch together.
She said during the event: “It truly takes you on a journey. Escapism is huge, and I think it’s so lovely for families to have that moment where they’re able to take themselves out of this world that is so scary and put themselves into a world that is so transformative.”
Both stars found it challenging working with motion capture and other technology and were very grateful to the directors for guiding them through.
Millie said: “ I have a huge amount of gratitude to the Russos, but also the mocap actors and team that helped build the world so we didn’t have to do most of the work."
