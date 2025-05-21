Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig in talks to star in Damien Chazelle's Paramount movie

Cillian Murphy and Daniel Craig are in talks to appear in Damien Chazelle's next movie.

Chazelle has penned the script for an as-yet untitled motion picture, which he is also due to direct, and produce alongside Olivia Hamilton.

According to Deadline, Craig and Murphy are in negotiations about appearing in the project, which insiders say is set in a prison.

Production is expected to get underway later this year, if former James Bond star Craig and 'Peaky Blinders' actor Murphy sign up for the movie.

News of the Paramount Pictures film first emerged in April 2024.

It wasn't known who might star in the motion picture, but it was claimed at the time that Chazelle and Paramount bosses were expected to hold meetings with A-list talent for the project.

Chazelle signed a deal with Paramount at the end of 2022, after working with the studio on his film 'Babylon' - which bombed at the box office despite starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

The filmmaker acknowledged that the failure of the period movie is likely to impact the amount of funding he gets for future films.

Speaking on the 'Talking Pictures' podcast, he said: "Certainly, in financial terms, 'Babylon' didn’t work at all. You try to not have that effect what you’re doing creatively, but, at some level, it can’t help but affect it. But maybe that’s OK?

"I have a very mixed mind about it. Who knows. Maybe I won’t be able to get this one made. I have no idea. We’ll have to wait and see.

"I’ve been head in the sand. I’ve been sort of busy writing. So I’ll get a real taste of how it’s changed or not [since 'Babylon'] once I get to finish this script and try to actually get it made.

"I’m in a sort of trepidatious state of mind, but I have no illusions. I won’t get a budget of 'Babylon' size any time soon, or at least not on this next one."