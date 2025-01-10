Colman Domingo has been cast as the game show host in the remake of ‘The Running Man’.

The 55-year-old actor will join the likes of Glen Powell, Katy O’Brian and Josh Brolin in director Edgar Wright’s upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 thriller novel of the same name, where he will portray the presenter of the dangerous game show.

Sources told Deadline Domingo’s host would be more of a secondary antagonist, with Brolin’s TV executive Dan Killian - a version of the character Damon Killian, as played by Richard Dawson opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Ben Richards in the original 1987 movie - being the “central villain” of the upcoming film.

The 2025 picture - which also stars Daniel Ezra, Lee Pace and Michael Cera - follows the desperate Ben Richards (Powell) who signs on to participate in the TV game show ‘The Running Man’, where enemies of the state have to evade death at the hands of the game's stalkers to try and win their freedom.

In October 2024, Paramount Pictures announced it would be moving up ‘The Running Man’s release date from 7 November to 21 November 2025, with principal photography rumoured to have commenced late last year.

Previously, director Wright - who co-wrote the script alongside Michael Bacall - teased his version of ‘The Running Man’ would follow King’s book more closely than the 1987 film which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger.

During an appearance on the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast, the ‘Baby Driver’ moviemaker said: “I like the film, but I like the book more, and they didn’t really adapt the book.

“Even as a teenager, when I saw the Schwarzenegger film, I was like, ‘Oh, this isn’t like the book at all!’ And I think, ‘Nobody’s [done] that book.’ So when that came up, I was thinking, and [producer] Simon Kinberg says, ‘Do you have any interest in ‘The Running Man?’ I said, ‘You know what? I’ve often thought that that book is something crying out to be adapted.’ Now, that doesn’t mean that it’s easy!”

Meanwhile, Powell said he had been undergoing a strict fitness regime to prepare for his role.

He told Screen Rant: “I have been doing a lot of sprinting. That's all I can say. I've been working on my sprint.”

The ‘Twisters’ star said he was excited to get the chance to work with “one of [his] favourite filmmakers”, and teased the director would be adding “a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour” to the flick.

He continued: “No, I'll say that Edgar Wright has been one of my favourite filmmakers for as long as I can remember. I think since ‘Shaun of the Dead’, I was like, ‘I can't wait to work with this guy’. And he just keeps churning out brilliant things that only his brain could concoct.

“‘The Running Man’ is something he's so passionate about, and we're really taking the Stephen King book and just adding a lot of fun Edgar Wright flavour to it, and it has been awesome. That's going to be a really fun one; I’m super excited about it.”