Ken Jeong thinks shooting the 'Community' movie will be an "emotional" experience.

Ken Jeong is set to star in the movie

The 55-year-old actor played Ben Chang on the NBC sitcom between 2009 and 2015, and Ken is now looking forward to shooting the long-awaited movie.

The actor - who starred on the hit TV show alongside the likes of Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie and Donald Glover - told TV Insider: "There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional."

Ken can't wait to reunite with some of his former co-stars.

He shared: "I think being on set experiencing that again [will be] so gratifying. Words can’t even express."

Ken isn't actually able to reveal too many details about the upcoming movie. But the actor admitted that simply reading the film's script had left him feeling "emotional".

He said: "It made me emotional, and just brought me right back - and that’s all I’m legally allowed to say."

Meanwhile, Joel McHale previously admitted that he was the reason for the film's delay.

The 53-year-old actor - who played Jeff Winger on the hit TV show - rubbished speculation that Donald Glover's work schedule was the reason for the delay.

Joel told GQ magazine: "If it's anybody's fault, it's my schedule on this one. It's not his at all. He was available. No, no, no, no."

The actor acknowledged that he was to "blame" for the delay, rather than his co-star.

He said: "I will say, and please print this. That was definitely not true. It was not Donald's schedule. We love Donald. You can fully blame my schedule."

Elsewhere, Yvette Nicole Brown previously admitted that the movie had been "reworked", after she joined the project.

The actress - who played Shirley Bennett on the TV show - has read the entire script and she's already looking forward to the shoot.

She explained to The Wrap: "I think it’s being reworked, but we all have read an entire, full script. So a script exists."

Yvette also confirmed that the much-anticipated movie will be filmed in Los Angeles.

She said: "I heard that we have the big credit in Los Angeles that gives you money to make the film. So we’re definitely going to be doing it in Los Angeles."