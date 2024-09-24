Courteney Cox is yet to sign up for 'Scream 7'.

Courteney Cox isn't sure if she's returning to Scream

The 'Friends' star - who has reportedly been in talks to reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the upcoming seventh instalment in the iconic horror franchise - has insisted she hasn't actually agreed to be part of the movie.

She told Variety: "I'm not officially signed on. I'm not, but there will be a 'Scream 7.' "

It was revealed earlier this year that Neve Campbell will return to the film series, having skipped the sixth movie over a salary dispute.

Kevin Williamson - who wrote the script for the first 'Scream' in 1996 - will direct a film in the franchise for the first time after replacing Christopher Landon.

Cox said: "You can't get better than that choice. It's going to be fun."

Filming is set to get underway in December in Atlanta, but the 60-year-old actress hasn't got a specific timeframe for making a decision about whether or not she'll be involved.

She added: "They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on.”

Whatever happens, Cox is hoping to see her ex-husband David Arquette return as Dewey Riley, despite his character being killed off in the 2022 'Scream' revival.

She said: "I understand the reasons they did it, but whoa! Talk about a missed character. Dewey is so loved by ‘Scream’ fans. They have to figure it out.”

While Campbell is returning, Melissa Barrera - who played Sam Carpenter in 2022’s ‘Scream’ and ‘Scream VI’ - was axed from the series following pro-Palestinian comments on social media about the Israel-Hamas War.

After her comments, production company Spyglass Media denounced Barrera and emphasised that the studio had "zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form".

The statement read: "Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech."

While Barrera was removed from the horror flick, Jenna Ortega - who played her sister Tara Carpenter - also left the project due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of ‘Wednesday’.