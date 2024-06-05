Michael Rosenbaum was supposed to have more screen time in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.

The 51-year-old actor portrayed Martinex in two of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) flicks and explained that his involvement was meant to be much more significant than the supporting part it turned out to be.

Speaking at Nashville Comicon recently, Michael said: "The role was supposed to be a lot bigger. They cut a lot out.

"You were supposed to see... it was written in the script to see Martinex's powers, which were really cool. But they had so much to talk about in the script that they ended up cutting it out at the end. And there was some other stuff."

The 'Smallville' actor explained that he does not have any bad feelings towards director James Gunn and was grateful to have the chance to work with his friend on the movie.

Michael said: "It was fun. For me, it's like, I'm working with my friends, I get paid, I'm in a big Marvel movie, life could suck worse, you know what I mean? I'm very grateful."

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' was billed as the final movie in the superhero franchise but Zoe Saldana – who plays Gamora – is convinced that it will make a return to the big screen in the future.

During an appearance on The Playlist, she explained: "I would think it would be a huge loss for Marvel if they didn’t find a way to bring back the 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.

"It’s just such a fan-favourite group of misfits, you know? And then at the helm, they had a voice like [writer/director] James Gunn’s writing - which is just so marvellous for and very specific for this genre."