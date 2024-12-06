Cynthia Erivo says it has been "special" to witness the huge success of 'Wicked'.

Cynthia Erivo is glad that Wicked has been so successful

The 37-year-old actress plays Elphaba in the movie that is based on the hit musical of the same name and was uncertain if the story would make a successful transition to the big screen.

Cynthia said at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi Arabia: "I was aware of how special it was, and I was a fan at the beginning as well. So to see it translate this way onto film is a really wonderful experience to watch happen because sometimes the adaptations don't necessarily work when you take something off stage to screen, but to watch it happen in this way, to watch people really connect with it is really special."

The 'Harriet' actress has forged a close bond with co-star Ariana Grande during their work on the movie and explained how the pair made a promise to protect each other when they met after the audition process.

She recalled: "We didn't audition together. We met after the roles, and we spent some time together just before we started rehearsals. And within all that, we sort of decided between each other that we were going to make sure we protected each other, that we were kind to one another, that we were going to work with each other in honesty and build a relationship from that."

Erivo continued: "We provided each other with the space and the kindness and generosity that was necessary to play these kinds of roles. And what's broken through that is the knowledge that our voices worked very well together."

The duo got to sing together in the movie in what Cynthia describes as an "intimate" process.

She said: "When you get to do something like that, it means there is a real understanding of how the other person works, and to sing with another person is a very intimate thing."

Erivo has acted on both screen and stage and explained that she loves getting the chance to constantly work with the director when she makes a movie as they are often elsewhere during theatre productions.

She said: "With movies, there is so much more scope, so much more space to tell a story, so much more time, too.

"On a film or TV show, the director is with you every day."

Cynthia previously said that she was happy with cinemagoers singing along to the songs from 'Wicked' despite requests from some cinema chains urging audience members to keep quiet during screenings.

Asked what she thinks about people singing at the cinema, she told 'Today': "Good! I’m OK with it. We spent this long singing it ourselves, it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful."