Dafne Keen was "terrified" that her reunion with Hugh Jackman for ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ wouldn’t work.

The 19-year-old actress starred alongside the Hollywood icon in the 2017 film ‘Logan’, and has now reprised her role as X-23 for the upcoming Marvel blockbuster although she had reservations about collaborating with the Australian star once more.

Dafne told Deadline about working with Jackman: "Oh, it was incredible. It was, genuinely, I was terrified that it wouldn't work anymore."

However, all of the star’s worries disappeared after she met with Hugh again because it felt like “no time had passed” for either of them.

She recalled: "And then as soon as we saw each other, it was like no time had passed. It was really beautiful. And he's such a caring, gentle soul.

"And he's such an incredibly talented actor that it's so easy to act with someone that's as incredibly talented as Hugh. It's impossible to be bad with him next to you."

Initially, Keen’s return in ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ was a closely-guarded secret, until a recent trailer revealed ’The Acolyte’ star would be dawning the claws once more.

The actress had to keep her lips sealed about her involvement in the project for months, and revealed she had taken a page out of Andrew Garfield's book after the actor constantly lied about appearing in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she said: "All the inspo comes from Andrew Garfield. He is the master at this!"

Although she was pleased to reprise her role, Dafne revealed she was "a bit freaked out" after arriving at the movie set because she was concerned that she had "forgotten" how to portray the character.

She said: "I was like, ‘I will have forgotten how to play her. She's not in me anymore.’"

The ‘His Dark Materials’ actress added she had rewatched ‘Logan’ to familiarise herself with X-23.

She explained: "We went straight into this pretty intense scene. I know I was freaking out.

"As soon as they said, ‘Rolling!’, I really felt like we were back doing ‘Logan’. It was like eight years hadn't passed."