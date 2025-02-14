Daisy Edgar-Jones has teamed up with EE and BAFTA to inspire teens to pursue creative careers in filmmaking.

Daisy Edgar-Jones has teamed up with EE and BAFTA to inspire teens to pursue creative careers in filmmaking

The 26-year-old actress has joined forces with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the 'Normal People' star will act as a mentor for their 'Set The Stage' project that will invite teenagers to join a film crew and produce a short film.

According to research conducted by EE, nearly 100 of parents are concerned that their children seem to be aiming to succeed in more modern, tech, and creative roles as opposites to traditional careers.

With the campaign, EE Learn is hoping to "bridge the gap" between the generations on the issue and former children's television presenter Baroness Floella Benjamin, OM DBE is also on board.

She said: "The definition of what highlights a successful career is evolving and very personal. EE and BAFTA are highlighting many new roles emerging for young people. Growing up with phones isn’t easy, but when teens are consuming social content, playing video games and exploring the arts, they gain many creative skills. These activities open a window into the future possibilities. It’s important to connect these skills to future opportunities and encourage the next generation to explore their interests in filmmaking.”

"Through Set The Stage, EE will showcase the breadth of creative careers in the on-screen arts, demonstrating how teenagers can translate the soft and hard skills they have learned through engaging with social media, gaming and technology into a successful film career.

"Following the recruitment process, sixteen teenagers will be selected by EE, the expert crew, and Young Film Academy for roles in makeup artistry, costume design, cinematography, sound, direction, and production.

"The teens will be judged on their relevant skills, ability to deal with a long shoot, resilience to adversity and teamwork, alongside their passion and enthusiasm. Over the course of a year, under the mentorship of industry experts, including Daisy Edgar-Jones, the selected teens will create a unique short film."

Those wishing to enter the competition must be aged between 15 to 17 and applications close on March 21.

To enter, hopefuls can send a direct message to EE on either TikTok or Instagram including the word ‘STAGE', or make a public post tagging the network and using the same word in the body of the text.

Lisa Prime, Head of Children Young People’s Programme at BAFTA, said: “Part of BAFTA’s mission is to inspire the next generation of budding creatives to consider careers within the screen industries. We do this year-round through our Young BAFTA programme, and we are delighted to be partnering with EE on this. ‘Set the Stage’ is a fantastic campaign to highlight the diverse range of careers and opportunities that are available within the film industry. Nurturing young talent and building a pipeline of future storytellers is crucial to futureproofing our industry.”