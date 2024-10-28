Daisy Ridley found it "very helpful" to not have her husband Tom Bateman on the set of 'Magpie' with her.

Daisy Ridley is starring in Magpie, which was written by her husband Tom Bateman

The 32-year-old actress stars as a woman dealing with her daughter's sudden fame in the new film that was actually written by Tom, 35, he wasn't able to be there for much of the filming because of other work commitments and noted that it was a blessing in disguise.

She told MovieWeb: "I think that [not having him there] was very helpful for me and to be honest that was precisely the moment where it ended up being really good, because otherwise I would've felt a little inhibited.

"He's come to set to watch me in other things but because of the nature of this role in particular, and it's all so personal anyway, particularly because he was able to watch the dailies and actually give feedback as someone who wasn't there.

"Often as well, you go into [making] a movie you think it looks great and it feels great, but you think 'Is it translating?' For him to be watching the rushes every day and saying 'Yes' was another layer of comfort that we were capturing what we had hoped we were."

Tom recently revealed that the 'Star Wars' actress had the inspiration for the story while working on another film and he agreed to write it as she hastily set up a meeting with producers.

He said: "So I picked her up from the airport and in her jet lag state she said 'What do you think?, I think this could be a really cool idea for a movie'. And we talked about making something together before. I've been writing for a few years and she's been so supportive of my writing. And she said 'Do you think you wanna write it?' and I said 'Yeah, that'll be so fun, leave it with me.'

"About two days later she said 'I've set us up a pitch with these producers, and a few days later they called back and said they were really interested. So I was given the task to effectively write this script yesterday. They needed it ASAP. So I set my alarm at 4am every day, and took a jug of coffee to this little barn and I would write for four or five hours. Daisy would come down in the morning and read what I'd written, I'd pace up and down nervously chain smoking."

