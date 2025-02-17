Daisy Ridley has insisted 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order' will be "worth the wait".

Daisy Ridley is excited about her Star Wars return

The 32-year-old actress was revealed to be reprising her role as Rey in the movie at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023, but the project has seen a number of changes, with various writers attached to the project, putting its release date in doubt.

However, Daisy has insisted the "freedom" surrounding the movie not having to rush production is a good thing and the changes, which have most recently seen 'The Bourne Ultimatum' scribe George Nolfi brought on board to write the script, will be "worthwhile".

She told The Hollywood Reporter:"People have talked about it a lot that the release date often affects films and how quickly things go into production. So the freedom to make sure that this ['New Jedi Order'] script is the best way to tell this story is wonderful, and I don’t think any fans would want it to be rushed. The wait will be worth it.

"I know what George is working on, and he is a phenomenal writer. So I’m really looking forward to reading it, and yes, it’s all worthwhile.”

The upcoming movie was initially due to be penned by Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, though the pair left the project in early 2023 due to creative differences with Lucasfilm.

When ‘New Jedi Order’ was formally announced at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023, ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight was revealed as the new scribe for the movie, though he too parted ways with the flick in October 2024.

A month later, rumours of ‘New Jedi Order’s production troubles began to ramp up after Disney removed a ‘Star Wars’ film from its 2026 release schedule, and replaced it with ‘Ice Age 6’.

After Knight’s departure and the change in Disney’s release schedule had been reported, the actress insisted the project was alive and well.

She told City AM: "Of course I’m really excited to film and I’m really excited to share developments with the world. It’s all good, it really is!"

The ‘Cleaner’ star – who played Rey in J.J. Abrams’ ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker', as well as Rian Johnson’s ‘The Last Jedi’ – added she was speaking with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about getting more involved behind the camera on the film.

She said: "All of those conversations are positive and happening. Certainly in the producorial way I don’t know that I will be that involved, but what has been amazing was creatively Kathy told me the idea for the story which is great and I’ve been over all of the developments.

"So, I feel more consciously involved [than before] but I remember various things either J.J. or Rian told me, so I was always really made to feel involved.

"But on this one I’m aware of the route development. It’s also really nice to know that we have the time to do it right."