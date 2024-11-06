Daisy Ridley has been cast in new action thriller 'Dedication'.

Daisy Ridley has been cast in new action thriller

The 32-year-old actress is set to reunite with her 'Cleaner' director Martin Campbell, who previously helped the likes of 'Casino Royale' and 'GoldenEye'.

As reported by Variety, the movie - which has been written by Dan Gordon - follows Major Billie Jean Parker, who has been relieved of duty after suffering civilian casualties in a high stakes mission in the Philippines.

The Marine Corps commander could lose her career, and after visiting her dying father - a former Marine - she goes to dedication ceremony at a school building being named in his honour.

However, Omar Romatas' vengeful son Bento takes hostages, which forces Billie Jean into action with a series of traps and strikes.

Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said: "What a thrill to collaborate with a director of Martin Campbell’s pedigree whose eye for big-scale action was on spectacular display in the Bond franchise.

“Daisy Ridley will perfectly embody the multiple facets of a fallen war hero who is forced into combat mode one last time,”

Highland COO Delphine Perrier described Martin as an "ideal director" for such a "complex and electrifying script".

She added: "It’s fantastic to have Martin and Daisy teaming up again for ‘Dedication’.

"Martin is the ideal director to bring Dan Gordon’s complex and electrifying script to life.

"It’s a riveting story loaded with engaging characters and we look forward to introducing this powerful adventure to our global partners.”

'Star Wars' actress Ridley is also set to reprise her role as Rey again in 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order'.

She recently told The Hollywood Reporter: "I feel like the new one/new ones will be so interesting.

"Time has passed and a lot has changed for me, personally, so it’ll be interesting to come back to someone who I know so well, but in such a different moment.

"For me to inhabit Rey again after all the time that we haven’t seen her, it’s actually scary, but it’s also exciting.”