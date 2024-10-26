Daisy Ridley scared to play Rey again

Daisy Ridley admitted she is scared to play Rey again in 'Star Wars'.

The 32-year-old actress will reprise the role in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s 'Star Wars: New Jedi Order' and while she is excited, she revealed she feels nervous about playing the character once more.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I feel like the new one/new ones will be so interesting. Time has passed and a lot has changed for me, personally, so it’ll be interesting to come back to someone who I know so well, but in such a different moment. For me to inhabit Rey again after all the time that we haven’t seen her, it’s actually scary, but it’s also exciting.”

Daisy also revealed how "trippy" it was when she came face to face with a costumed cast member who was playing Rey at Disneyland.

She said: "It was really trippy when I finally met 'myself'. I had been on the Rise of the Resistance ride for the first time, and I was like, 'This is insane!' I remember filming [Rey’s holographic introduction], and that ride is unbelievable. I then went and met the person that was inhabiting Rey, and I had been told that the [costumed cast members] study the performances in the films. So the woman I met had studied me, and that was really strange. Watching someone who has studied me, play me, that was meta, but she did an amazing job. She also didn’t break character. But, no, I don’t think I will ever get used to things like that."