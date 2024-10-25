Daisy Ridley’s husband Tom Bateman "knows the story" of her upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film.

Daisy Ridley’s husband Tom Bateman knows all the Star Wars secrets

The 32-year-old actress - who confirmed that she had married the ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ star, 35, in January 2023 - is set to reprise her role as Rey Skywalker in the new blockbuster, and has now revealed her spouse is "in the know" about what will happen in the movie but will not be giving away any spoilers.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Ridley said: "He knows the story. [He] swore to secrecy.

"It's also interesting because there are so many more intricacies than one might [think]. If I'm describing something to you, the actual reality of what it is might be quite different. But he does know the story."

While the ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ star insisted she was "not much of a revealer" when it came to spoilers, Ridley emphasised that she was not expecting Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to ask her back for another ‘Star Wars’ flick.

She said: "Coming back to it, I mean, it felt, honestly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, really?’ I was really surprised when Kathleen asked, but how could I not?

"I mean, I love [Rey] as a character, and I love the films. I love the potential of the next one."

Ridley added she has always felt "very involved" in the development of Rey and was happy to have worked with J.J. Abrams - who directed ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ - on the character.

She explained: "I'm involved. But also it is a funny thing, though. It is strange, the ownership thing, because I do attribute so much of it to so many other people. And J.J. created her, and obviously I inhabit her.

"Performing is so interesting because in the morning how your morning goes is how you're set up for the day. So you have amazing hair and makeup people and amazing costume people and then you are like, okay, I'm in the right zone to go and do this day.

"So I feel like performance is at the time of so many different things that I always felt really like I shared her with a lot of people in that way."