Daisy Ridley’s ‘Star Wars’ film is to be written by George Nolfi.

Daisy Ridley will be back as Rey in the new Star Wars film

The scribe - who previously penned ‘The Bourne Ultimatum’ and ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ - is set to write the script for ‘Star Wars: New Jedi Order’, which will see the return of Ridley’s character Rey.

The upcoming movie was initially due to be penned by Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, though the pair left the project in early 2023 due to creative differences with Lucasfilm.

When ‘New Jedi Order’ was announced at Star Wars Celebration in April 2023, ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight was revealed as the new scribe for the movie, though he too parted ways with the flick in October 2024.

A month later, rumours of ‘New Jedi Order’s production troubles began to ramp up after Disney removed a ‘Star Wars’ film from its 2026 release schedule, and replaced it with ‘Ice Age 6’.

After Knight’s departure and the change in Disney’s release schedule had been reported, Ridley, 32, insisted the project was alive and well.

She told City AM: "Of course I’m really excited to film and I’m really excited to share developments with the world. It’s all good, it really is!"

The ‘Cleaner’ star – who played Rey in J.J. Abrams’ ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Rise of Skywalker', as well as Rian Johnson’s ‘The Last Jedi’ – added she was speaking with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy about getting more involved behind the camera on the film.

She said: "All of those conversations are positive and happening. Certainly in the producorial way I don’t know that I will be that involved, but what has been amazing was creatively Kathy told me the idea for the story which is great and I’ve been over all of the developments.

"So, I feel more consciously involved [than before] but I remember various things either J.J. or Rian told me, so I was always really made to feel involved.

"But on this one I’m aware of the route development. It’s also really nice to know that we have the time to do it right."

While she is keeping her lips sealed about story specifics, the ‘Magpie’ actress teased her husband Tom Bateman was "in the know" about what will happen in ‘New Jedi Order’.

Ridley told People: "He knows the story. [He] swore to secrecy.

"It's also interesting because there are so many more intricacies than one might [think]. If I'm describing something to you, the actual reality of what it is might be quite different. But he does know the story."

While Ridley emphasised she was "not much of a revealer" when it came to spoilers, the ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ star admitted she was not expecting Kennedy to ask her back for another ‘Star Wars’ project.

She said: "Coming back to it, I mean, it felt, honestly, I was like, ‘Oh my God, really?’ I was really surprised when Kathleen asked, but how could I not?

"I mean, I love [Rey] as a character, and I love the films. I love the potential of the next one."

READ MORE: Unrivaled news: Groundbreaking tournament a game-changer for women’s basketball