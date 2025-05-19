Dakota Johnson has slammed film bosses for no longer wanting to make “risky” projects.

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey’ actress, 34, made the remarks during a Kering Women in Motion Talk in Cannes, where she appeared alongside her producing partner Ro Donnelly ahead of the premiere of their dark new film ‘Splitsville.

She said: “Some professionals who run studios don’t feel the desire to make things that are different or risky or scary or dangerous or raw and real and human and messy.”

Dakota’s new film is a bleak comedy from ‘The Climb’ director Michael Angelo Covino and marks the actress’ debut at the Cannes Film Festival and will screen in the Cannes Première section.

The star, who also produced the film through TeaTime Pictures, the company she co-founded with Ro in 2019, said her experience in the industry has at times left her disillusioned.

Speaking to Variety’s Angelique Jackson, she said: “It’s been very challenging to get people to take us seriously. That was very sad and very lame.

“I think I have glamorised this industry my whole life and have thought it’s pure magic. To see behind the curtain in that way was just s*****. It was hard.”

Discussing her motivations for launching TeaTime Pictures, Dakota went on: “So much of why I wanted to start a production company and make my own movies is because I want more from this industry.

“I want more from my experience as an artist. I felt so thirsty for more conversation and more creativity and more collaboration.

“I found myself as an actor, a few times, showing up to the premiere of a movie to see it the first time and saying, ‘Woah. That is not what I thought we were making.’ That is such a weird thing to do.”

Dakota also described the company’s approach to filmmaking as highly collaborative and crew-focused. “The way that we build our sets is really vibe based. Energy based,” she added.

“It’s very much a no-a**hole policy. The other thing is that we really ensure that every person on the crew knows what we are making, so everybody feels a part of it.

“Working in movies… the hours are long and it’s gruelling. It’s not comfortable. It’s not nice. When you feel like you’re genuinely invested in something, people are happier and they work better.”

Opening up about her desire to step behind the camera as a director, Dakota said: “I want to direct and I need to grow the f****** balls to do it… actually no I don’t.

“I’m not going to grow balls and no one can make me.”