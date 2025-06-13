Dakota Johnson thinks Hollywood is in a "bit of a mess" because studios want to focus on remakes and sequels.

Dakota Johnson thinks Hollywood is in a mess

The Materialists actress suggested people making decisions in the industry "don't know anything" about movies and just want to capitalise on the success of one project, rather than taking a risk and offering audiences "fresh" new stories.

Appearing on YouTube series Hot Ones, host Sean Evans asked her why she feels “Hollywood is so risk-averse,” as someone who has seen the industry “up close and personal.”

She said: “I think it’s hard when creative decisions are made by committee and it’s hard when creative decisions are made by people who don’t even really watch movies or know anything about them, and that tends to be what’s occurring a lot.

"When something does well, studios want to keep that going so they remake the same things, but humans don’t want that. They want fresh, they want to feel new things, experience new things, see new things, so I don’t know, I guess it’s all just a bit of a mess right now, isn’t it?”

Dakota recently insisted her film Madam Web's poor performance wasn't her fault because the film - in which she played Cassie Web, a paramedic who develops psychic abilities following an accident - had "turned into something else" after she signed up for the project.

She told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “It wasn’t my fault. There’s this thing that happens now where a lot of creative decisions are made by committee. Or made by people who don’t have a creative bone in their body. And it’s really hard to make art that way. Or to make something entertaining that way.

“And I think unfortunately with Madame Web, it started out as something and turned into something else. And I was just sort of along for the ride at that point. But that happens. Bigger-budget movies fail all the time.”

Dakota insisted she doesn't "have a Band-Aid over it" and isn't too worried about the experience.

She said: “There’s no part of me that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ll never do that again’ to anything. I’ve done even tiny movies that didn’t do well. Who cares?”

Dakota previously suggested she wouldn't make another superhero film following her experience on Madame Web.

She told Bustle: “I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now.

“Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, ‘Wait, what?’

"But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand.”