Danny Elfman isn't sure 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' belongs on Broadway.

The 71-year-old composer wrote the score for and played the role of Jack Skellington in Tim Burton's 1993 cult classic but unlike other adaptations from the same sort of spooky genre like 'The Addams Family' and 'Beetlejuice', he is not convinced that the movie would do well on The Great White Way.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I don't know, it's like, usually, Broadway adaptions of stuff to me, get real hokey, and I, it's just, unfortunately, I'm not going to be involved in that.

"Whatever they decide, whatever. I think Tim has kind of resisted that for a long time. But will he decide to do that with Disney? Who knows? but I have very mixed feelings about the results of a Broadway show. "

But Danny is just about take to the stage at the OVO Wembley Arena in London for a concert production of the stop-motion classic, and is looking forward to joining Spice Girl Emma Bunton in the role of Sally, who is just the latest in a string of celebrities to sing the original song made famous by 'Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara.

He said: "That's one of the most fun things about doing this show in other places, is kind of getting to link up with fun, new, interesting guest artists. And I'm very excited about and happy about that. Billie Eilish did it once. Phoebe Bridgers did it and, it's been like an interesting kind of collection of artists coming, coming up and joining in with that, and So I'm very much looking forward to next week."

But Danny believes that so much time has passed since the movie's release and it has developed such a following that genrations of children coming forward will grow up believing that the movie was about already-existing characters.

He said: "It still just surprises and amazes me that that it seems to have become part of so many people, like part of the culture, in a way, and there it's like to become kind of a bit of a cultural phenomenon. It's funny, my neighbourhood is so filled at Halloween, people decorate their houses. And, there was Jack Skellington stuff everywhere, and, and a friend said to me, there'll be a generation soon that doesn't even know that. They'll think Jack Skellington is just like a Christmas Santa Claus character. , you won't even know that it came from. They'll think the movie was about the Halloween character, Jack Skellington, as opposed to the other way around."

The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert' is on at OVO Arena Wembley on Thursday 12 December.

Tickets for the immersive concert are on sale now via www.gigsandtours.com, www.axs.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.