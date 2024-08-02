Danny Ramirez is to star in 'Pursuit of Touch'.

The 31-year-old actor is to play the lead role in the picture that he has also written and will produce with 'Slave Play' creator Jeremy O. Harris.

Ramirez will portray a reclusive Afghanistan War veteran who finds out that his favourite cam girl is caught up in a dangerous conspiracy and sets out to rescue her.

What begins as a bizarre man-on-a-mission tale develops into a moving story of human connection in a digital world.

The 'Top Gun: Maverick' actor will produce with Niv Gafny and Tom Culliver through their Pinstripes banner alongside Jeremy and Josh Godfrey for their bb2 company.

No director is on board at present.

Meanwhile, Ramirez was recently cast opposite Joaquin Phoenix in a detective movie from director Todd Haynes.

The picture has been penned by Haynes together with Phoenix and Jon Raymond.

Details regarding the plot are scarce, but the flick is said to follow two men – one of whom is played by Phoenix – who are intense lovers and leave California for Mexico.

Haynes' regular collaborator Christine Vachon is producing alongside Pam Koffler.

Danny starred as Lieutenant Mickey 'Fanboy' Garcia in 'Top Gun: Maverick' and explained that working with Tom Cruise has helped him develop in all facets of the film industry.

He said: "One of the biggest blessings of being in elite circles with the most brilliant minds in storytelling, is that you're then endowed with all this knowledge that this small little group has, and they pass it down.

"So someone like Tom (Cruise), he is so accessible. If I have a pitch deck, I send it to him, he's the first one to send me notes. Having that access then becomes a responsibility.

"My next step as a filmmaker is to be able to take that same knowledge that I'm learning and being able to pass it down, because experience is sometimes everything."