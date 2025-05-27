Dave Bautista "never wanted to be just a movie star".

Dave Bautista wants to be recognised as more than an action movie star

The former WWE legend has swapped wrestling for Hollywood with roles in the likes of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Knock at the Cabin' and 'The Killing Game', and he insisted his movie choices are inspired more by challenging himself as an actor than earning the most money.

He told Sports Illustrated: "I never wanted to be just a movie star or chase a paycheque.

“I wanted to prove I could stand on stage with the best actors in the world and hold my own. That’s what drives me.”

He didn't want to follow in the footsteps of fellow WWE alumni John Cena and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson by simply embracing the "action movie star" tropes.

He explained: "I didn’t want to just step away from wrestling and become another action movie star.

"I wanted to prove I could be an actor. I wanted to be respected by my peers, just like I was in wrestling.

"Respect has always meant more to me than accolades... In wrestling, the respect I earned from people like The Undertaker, Triple H, and Eddie Guerrero meant everything to me.

"It’s the same in Hollywood. I want to feel like I deserve to be here, that I’ve earned my place among the best.”

And now, the former 'James Bond' star is keen to take his love for storytelling behind the camera with producting, while directing is a long term goal.

He said: "As an actor, I love telling stories. That passion has transitioned into producing. I want to be involved in creating stories, not just performing them.

"I want to make meaningful films, ones that connect with people... Being a producer means I can shape the stories I want to tell.

"It’s about more than being in front of the camera; it's about contributing to the art as a whole.”

The 'Dune' actor previously opened up on how he hopes his star keeps ascending in order for him to "make smaller films".

Bautista told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's funny, I want to be a bigger star so I can make smaller films, that's my goal.

"Those are the films I love. But the fastest route to that is being a commodity; if you're a big star, you're a commodity.

"So that's the thing – people are willing to listen to you, they're willing to hear you out if you can bring something to the table, and you bring something to the table when you're a big star.

"So I'm hoping to grow my name and become enough of a star where I can make smaller independent films."