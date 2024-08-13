Dave Franco is set to star in 'Regretting You'.

Dave Franco is getting in on the Colleen Hoover hype with a starring role in 'Regretting You'

The 39-year-old 'Superbad' actor has been cast as Jonah in the upcoming big-screen adaptation of 'It Ends with Us' author Colleen Hoover's 2019 novel of the same name.

He is the love interest of Morgan Grant (Allison Williams), who is left devastated when her husband Chris is involved in a tragic and questionable accident.

Morgan became a mother at a young age to daughter Clara (Mckenna Grace) and doesn't want the same for her daughter.

The tome's blurb reads: "Morgan Grant and her sixteen-year-old daughter, Clara, would like nothing more than to be nothing alike.

"Morgan is determined to prevent her daughter from making the same mistakes she did. By getting pregnant and married way too young, Morgan put her own dreams on hold. Clara doesn’t want to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Her predictable mother doesn’t have a spontaneous bone in her body.

"With warring personalities and conflicting goals, Morgan and Clara find it increasingly difficult to coexist. The only person who can bring peace to the household is Chris—Morgan’s husband, Clara’s father, and the family anchor. But that peace is shattered when Chris is involved in a tragic and questionable accident. The heartbreaking and long-lasting consequences will reach far beyond just Morgan and Clara.

"While struggling to rebuild everything that crashed around them, Morgan finds comfort in the last person she expects to, and Clara turns to the one boy she’s been forbidden to see. With each passing day, new secrets, resentment, and misunderstandings make mother and daughter fall further apart. So far apart, it might be impossible for them to ever fall back together."

The flick is set to be helmed by 'The Fault In Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone from Susan McMartin's script, as reported by Deadline.

The news about the next Hoover adaptation comes as 'It Ends With Us' - which stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni - made a whopping $80 million worldwide during its opening weekend.