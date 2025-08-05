David Byrne found it “fun” to write music for upcoming movie The Twits.

David Byrne found it ‘fun’ to write music for upcoming movie The Twits

The Talking Heads musician, 72, teamed up with Hayley Williams, 35, for a new musical collaboration on , Netflix’s forthcoming animated adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl book, which is due to be released on 17 October.

It marks the latest in a series of Dahl adaptations by the streaming platform.

David told Variety: “This was a fun project. Like other Roald Dahl books, this one has its share of dreadful characters – this time two of them are front and centre.

“Kids (and adults) love that they can vicariously imagine their own worst impulses played out, harmlessly, in a punky fun story.

“So when I was approached to write some songs for this movie I immediately said, ‘Let me give it a try and see if you like what I come up with’.”

Alongside the original score, David has written and produced three songs – We’re Not Like Ev’ryone Else, Lullaby and The Problem Is You – performed by the film’s cast.

He also co-wrote the end credits track Open the Door with Hayley.

The pair previously recorded together for David’s upcoming album Who Is the Sky?, and have covered each other’s songs in the past.

David added he reached out to Hayley specifically to work on The Twits.

He said: “She was inspired by the story and came up with some lyric ideas.”

Hayley said in a joint chat with David for Variety: “Being a part of this movie is like one pinch-me moment after another.

“My favorite Roald Dahl book growing up was The Twits. I’m drawn to learning about twisted characters like Mr and Mrs Twit and the Wormwoods from Matilda.

“The way Phil and Daisy adapted the original story was really exciting to me, as was the animation style. I owe David Byrne for pulling me into the music for this. It was so fun and so surreal starting a song from scratch with him.”

Directed by Phil Johnston, 52, and co-written with Meg Favreau, the film tells the story of Mr and Mrs Twit – billed as “the meanest, smelliest, nastiest people on the face of the earth” – and their battle against two brave children and a family of magical Muggle-Wumps.

The voice cast includes Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, 22, Ryan Lopez, 25, Timothy Simons, 46, Nicole Byer, 38, Jason Mantzoukas, 51, Alan Tudyk, 54, Mark Proksch, 46, Rebecca Wisocky, 53, and 37-year-old Charlie Berens.

Comic Johnny Vegas, 54, and Margo Martindale, 73, voice the Twits, alongside Emilia Clarke, 38, and 43-year-old Natalie Portman.

Director Phil produced the film alongside Maggie Malone and Daisy May West.

Animation was handled by Jellyfish Pictures, known for The Boss Baby and The Bad Guys.

Phil told Variety: “I still can’t quite believe that I spent the last few years collaborating with David Byrne, a musical hero of mine since I was 13.

“From the first demo he sent me, on which the featured instrument was a 100-year-old banjolele, I knew I was going to love the songs he wrote.

“When David and I started talking about an end credit song, the first potential collaborator David brought up was Hayley Williams. The first word I said was ‘yes’. Followed by ‘please’.”