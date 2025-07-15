James Gunn created a "familial feeling" on the set of the new Superman movie.

James Gunn directed the new movie

David Corenswet plays Superman in the superhero film, and the 32-year-old actor has revealed that he relished the experience of watching the movie for the first time with the cast and crew at the premiere in Los Angeles.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, David shared: "Usually I watch a movie early. If I'm nervous, I want to get my self-conscious viewing out of the way early. But when I started seeing the trailers, I kind of got the feeling of what it might be to watch the movie as an audience member, and there was this ... uplifting energy and feeling of inspiration.

"It feels like the movies that I grew up watching and loved, so I wanted to preserve the experience.

"It was a great audience for it. Big crowd and the cast and some of our crew and loved ones ... so it was just a very positive and supportive audience."

David - who stars in the film alongside the likes of Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult and Isabela Merced - then praised the director for creating a supportive attitude on set.

The actor explained: "James Gunn does that deliberately. He really makes a familial feeling ... He loves what he does."

David actually watched the movie for a second time at a cinema in Philadelphia.

He shared: "That was the first viewing and there was some self-consciousness, so I needed to go back. So I snuck into the back of an IMAX screening outside of Philly with a couple of friends.

"It was great. It was better the second time."

Earlier this year, James claimed that "people are looking for heroes right now".

The filmmaker also revealed that he was feeling optimistic about the new Superman film.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at a DC press event, he explained: "I think he’s the right Superman because he is a character that stands for something that is solid, stands for basic human morals, basic human integrity, basic belief in protecting others and protecting the weak being good to people and being honest.

"People are looking for heroes right now. They are looking for values of goodness, looking for people who are good and decent human beings. And Superman is that."

James also revealed that Warner Bros planned to throw its full weight behind the promotional campaign for the film.

The director said: "DZ [David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery] loves what we’re doing, loves the movie, and has really rallied the entire company behind Superman for this summer.

"You’ve seen what can happen when Warner Bros. Discover gets together behind a Barbie or a Beetlejuice or a Wonka or Kong. And that’s how its being treated right now for Superman. Everything that DZ has promised us two years ago when we got the job, it’s all been a reality."