David Corenswet plays a version of Superman who has 'never fit in'

The 31-year-old actor has taken on the title role of the legendary DC Comics character - which has famously been played by the likes of Christopher Reeve and Henry Cavill over the years - in the upcoming Warner Bros. film, and executive producer Chantal Nong has teased that the Hollywood star has a "low-key" approach to the part.

She told Collider: "This Superman is a guy who’s never fit in, and yet, there’s so many ways that you can think about that. But for James [Gunn, director] and for the movie, it’s so much about his values. He’s a really good, kind man, and if you think about goodness and kindness in the world right now, it’s more anomalous than you’d like for it to be.

“David very much embodies that. He’s very low-key. He’s such a good guy. He’s always doing things for people."

The former House of Cards star recently explained that he learned that his wife, Julia, was pregnant shortly before he screen-tested for the role, and admitted that it was a particularly intense period of time for him.

The actor - who landed the role of Superman in 2023 - told People: "She told me that she was pregnant two days after I found out I was going to screen test for Superman.

"For the first several months of her pregnancy, as is sort of protocol, we weren’t telling anybody. We had these two quite huge secrets that we just had between the two of us. And that was intense.

For a period we had just each other for these two huge things. It was very close. It wasn't direct, but it was still very close. But it was just having to do two big unknown things at the same time. And they were both great things."

Superman director Gunn actually called David to reveal that he'd landed the role.

However, the actor initially suspected that he was the victim of a prank.

He recalled: "It started with, ‘Hey David, it's James Gunn.’ And I said, ‘Can you prove that?’ I guess in the moment before when I saw the unknown 310 number, I thought, ‘I'm pretty sure this is James telling me whether or not I got the part, but it could be anybody from Los Angeles who has my number and maybe somebody's going to play a prank on me'.

"Anyway, I think he appreciated that and he said, ‘That's a good point. I'm calling to offer you the role of Superman.’ And I said, ‘Well, you're the only person who could do that, so it must be you.'"