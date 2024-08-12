'Deadpool and Wolverine' has become the first MCU movie since 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to cross $1 billion at the global box office.

Deadpool and Wolverine has made a mega $1.03 billion globally

The R-rated Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-starring blockbuster has made history for Marvel, following in the footsteps of the 2021 superhero flick.

Despite its success, Ryan recently insisted he "has no idea" if he’ll play Deadpool again.

The 47-year-old actor isn’t sure whether this will be his last outing as the ‘Merc with a Mouth’ because director Shawn Levy made the film as "a complete experience" that doesn’t set up future instalments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Speaking to Collider, Reynolds said: "I would say Shawn made it pretty clear, and I think in the most loving way because, talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What's next?’ or, ‘How can we make something else?’

"But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that.

"But honestly, right at this moment, I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again. I hope I do, but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next."

‘The Adam Project’ filmmaker was happy neither Marvel or Disney pressured him to include set-up for future projects in the MCU and instead allowed him to create "one really satisfying self-contained story".

He explained: "A lot of people have asked me, ‘Were you pressured to service the next movie, or to set up something in’ Avengers?’’

"Really, to their credit, neither Disney or Marvel ever asked us to service anything beyond one really satisfying self-contained story. And we made exactly that with their support. So as far as the future, [only] time will tell."