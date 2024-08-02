Demi Moore decided to sign up for 'The Substance' after comparing it to 'Ghost'.

The 60-year-old actress starred in the 1990 supernatural film opposite Patrick Swayze and Whoopi Goldberg, and when she was sent the script for the upcoming movie - in which she stars as an aerobics performer who is fired on her 50th when her boss deems her too old for the job - she decided it could either be "a disaster or somehow work", just like when she landed the role that made her famous.

She told Empire: "Reading 'Ghost'. ‘This could either be a disaster, or come together and somehow work.’ ['The Substance'] fits into that category., I thought, ‘Wow, we’ve got a love story, a thriller and a comedy.

"My team sent it with a caveat of, ‘[We] don’t want to say anything about it, just read it.

The 'Indecent Proposal' star as also able to relate to the story of the film as she recalled being "humiliated" during her Hollywood career over aspects such as her weight, but was able to "overcome" that at some point and find out who she was internally.

She said: "It’s such a unique way to explore the issue of ageing, and the male perspective of the idealised woman that we’ve bought into. Not what’s been done to us, but the part we’ve played in doing it to ourselves."

What I went through, the levels of humiliation, being told to lose weight. Whilst that was a circumstance I experienced, it was equally the process of what I put myself through, by placing too much of my overall value on my body. But within that has been my opportunity to overcome and actually find value in myself from who I am on the inside