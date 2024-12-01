Demi Moore felt “liberated” after making her latest movie.

Demi Moore felt liberated by The Substance

The 61-year-old actress plays a TV fitness instructor who signs up for a mysterious medical scheme that promises to create the perfect version of herself in body horror ‘The Substance’ and the story made her confront her own “judgements” about herself and unrealistic standards of beauty.

She told Britain’s HELLO! Magazine: “I don’t know if it changed my perspective – I think it was a reflection of the beauty standards that have been in place.

“It’s a lot of what we, as women, have agreed to, with the idea that in ageing, you are sidelined or less desirable or less valuable.

“I don’t think it is necessarily the truth but I think there is a collective consciousness.

“Doing this film allowed me to look at those areas of judgements I was holding against myself, where I was holding myself to standards that were not necessarily realistic, versus the beauty of focusing on and celebrating all that I am, versus focusing on all that I’m not.

“I feel as though I’ve walked away from this experience a bit more liberated.”

And Demi felt proud to have made a difference to at least one person’s outlook when they saw the movie.

She said: “I had a male flight attendant come up to me on a plane and say, ‘I saw your movie, you were great.’

“But what he said that was more important was, ‘It really made me stop and look at what I was doing to myself and completely change how harsh I was, dieting and all this stuff.’

“I felt that was the greatest gift I could possibly have had from this, to know that it’s made a difference in how someone is looking at themselves.

“If it can translate on a deeper level, that’s what you hope for.”