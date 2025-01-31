A third ‘Den of Thieves’ movie is in the works.

Gerard Butler is set to return for the third Den of Thieves movie

The Lionsgate action franchise - which debuted in 2018 and stars Gerard Butler as LA County deputy Nicholas ‘Big Nick’ O’Brien - recently received its latest entry in ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ and it has now been confirmed that a third flick is in the pipeline.

The 55-year-old actor is expected to reprise his role and produce the movie under his G-Base banner - which he runs with Alan Siegel - alongside Tucker Tooley Entertainment after the studio financed and produced the first film.

As well as Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. - who plays heist master Donnie Wilson in the series - is also expected to return for the third ‘Den of Thieves’ picture.

While no release date for the next flick has been announced, director Christian Gudegast recently revealed there wouldn’t be much of a wait, as the script for the third film was "already done" and was "ready to go".

‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’ - which also stars Evin Ahmad, Ciryl Gane and rapper 50 Cent - follows lawman ‘Big Nick’ (Butler) as he pursues diamond thief Donnie Wilson (Jackson Jr.) to Europe.

The film ended on a cliffhanger, with the cop - who had laid down his badge and teamed up with the criminal and his heist specialists known as the Panthers - giving up the group to the Pantera Task Force.

Looking back at the movie, Butler said he relished the gritty stunts in ‘Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’, and revealed the tough conditions for the flick's high-stakes action sequences and car chases.

In an interview with Collider, the ‘300’ star said: "That's actually what's also great about these movies; when you are in a heist, you can tell that we are in a heist.

"We were moving fast. It was hot. We were wearing costumes that were very difficult to breathe in. We were overheating, and we were climbing, and we were jumping, and we were pulling, and you were going and going and going.

"Sometimes, as we started a scene, my heart was still racing from finishing the last scene. I'm like, 'This is getting bloody dangerous'."

The ‘Olympus Has Fallen’ star continued: "Then in the car stuff, trying to reload, there's s*** flying everywhere, and then jump out the window and shoot back with the cars swerving, and you're missing walls by a couple of feet.

"Then those hairpin bends. Every time we went on those hairpin bends – a 2,000-foot drop – I'm like, 'I don't have a good feeling about this. There's a point where we are not going to stick to that road'. And we did!

"It was incredible, but it didn't feel like that. It felt very on the edge of control, which is actually perfect. If you make it, and then it's in the movie, it's perfect."