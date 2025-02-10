Denzel Washington isn't upset at being snubbed for an Oscar for 'Gladiator II'.

Denzel Washington isn't upset at not being nominated for an Oscar

The 70-year-old star - who has won two Academy Awards from 10 nominations - was tipped to make the Best Supporting Actor shortlist for his performance as Macrinus in the blockbuster sequel, but was a notable omission.

However, he insisted he doesn't care because he has "been around too long" to take it to heart and he's very content with his professional life.

Asked if he cared about the snub, he told the New York Times newspaper: “I was sitting there smiling, going: Look at you. On the day you didn’t get a nomination for an Oscar, you’re working on Othello on Broadway. Are you kidding me?”

He then joked: “Awww. Oh, I’m so upset.”

He continued: “Listen, I’ve been around too long. I’m getting wiser, working on talking less and learning to understand more — and that’s exciting.”

Denzel will appear in 'Othello' on Broadway with Jake Gyllenhaal late next month and he loves his "nuts" and "complicated" co-star.

He said: “He’s nuts. I love him. He’s complicated. But he’s already got a handle on it. I’m not worried about that, because I don’t like to learn the lines too soon.

"I was telling a young actor who asked, ‘Why don’t you like to learn them too soon?’ I said: ‘Because then I’m the voice I’m listening to delivering the cues to myself. I want to hear it from you, and that’s going to affect how I say what I say.’ For me, that works.”

The 'Training Day' star doesn't worry too much about how his work is perceived any more because of his faith.

He said: "At this point, everything I’m doing is through the lens of what God thinks, not what they think. I don’t know what they think. You go down that hole, you’ll never come out of that.

"When people say, 'What do you want people to get from this movie?' or 'What do you want them to get from this play?' I always say, 'It depends upon what they bring to it.'

"There’s some interesting themes [in 'Othello'] of jealousy and envy and pain and death. And Kenny, the brilliant director, he’s putting it in what he calls the near future. So all of those things — jealousy, envy — it takes on a whole new thing with the information age."