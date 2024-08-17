'Despicable Me' director Chris Renaud has ruled out a live-action Minions movie.

(c) Illumination/Universal Pictures

The 57-year-old filmmaker and voice actor - who also voiced the Minions in the blockbuster Illumination franchise - insists the films should stay in the animated world.

Asked if it's something he'd want to do, he told Film Hounds magazine: “God, I hope not. That’s my answer.

“I mean if there were conversations like that, I haven’t been privy to them. But for me, what defines the world is that it is animated, and it allows us to get away with what we get away with. Like locking a minion in the vending machine, or you know, blowing up Gru (Steve Carell) when he attacks Vector (Jason Segel). These are really cartoon ideas, like what would have been in a Bugs Bunny cartoon.”

Insisting it's his personal view, he added: “I think it just becomes something completely different if you do a live-action version. For me personally, not very appealing. But again, who knows what can happen but that’s my personal feeling about it.”

The 'Minions' are heading back to screens in 2027.

A third film in the prequel series is slated to hit cinemas on June 30, 2027.

Pierre Coffin, voice of the Minions, will direct.

2022's 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' took $940.7 million.

It comes after sister franchise 'Despicable Me 4' grossed $157.3 million in the United States and Canada, and $112.1 million elsewhere.

The film saw Will Ferrell take on the role of Maxime Le Mal with Steve Carell returning as Felonious Gru and Kristen Wiig back as Lucy Wilde.

Joey King played Poppy Prescott and Sofia Vergara voiced Valentina, Maxime's femme fatale girlfriend.