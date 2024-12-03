'A Different Man' won the Best Feature gong at the Gotham Awards on Monday night (02.12.24).

Married couple Vanessa McDonnell and Aaron Schimberg at the awards show

The psychological thriller film - which stars Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, and Adam Pearson - received the coveted award at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, and director Aaron Schimberg subsequently admitted to being "stunned" by the movie's success.

He said: "I thought it would be, considering the other nominees, hubris to even consider preparing a speech. So I’m going to wing this.

"I’m sorry I really didn’t prepare a better speech. I really didn’t see this as a possibility."

The movie tells the story of a struggling actor living with neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition that causes tumours to grow along your nerves.

Elsewhere, 'Sing Sing' - the drama film directed by Greg Kwedar - won two awards on the night, including Colman Domingo winning the Outstanding Lead Performance gong and Clarence Maclin winning Outstanding Supporting Performance.

Colman observed that 'Sing Sing' was made with an "independent spirit".

The 55-year-old actor explained: "We have collaborated collectively in a way where we cannot tell where one person’s work ends and another person’s begins. Our principle throughout was to make sure that every single person felt seen, respected and their work was honoured.”

Colman added that the movie was a truly collective effort from the cast and crew.

He said: "Everyone on Sing Sing has ownership of 'Sing Sing'. When the film succeeds we all succeed. We truly made it together."

'Nickel Boys' - the RaMell Ross-directed historical drama film - also won two gongs at the Gotham Awards.

RaMell - who co-wrote the screenplay with Joslyn Barnes - received the Best Director award, while Brandon Wilson won the Breakthrough Performer accolade.

Angelina Jolie received the Performer Tribute for 'Maria', the biographical psychological drama film about opera singer Maria Callas.

The actress used her acceptance speech to pay tribute to her mother for introducing her to the arts.

She explained: "Art is a way we come together to know each other, to laugh with each other and to understand each other. It’s why it’s so important that art is taught in our schools and so concerning that many of those programs are being reduced."

Meanwhile, Zendaya received the Spotlight Tribute award for 'Challengers'.

The 28-year-old actress starred in the romantic sports film alongside Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist, while she also served as a producer on the Luca Guadagnino-directed project.

List of award winners:

Best Feature:

A Different Man

Best International Feature:

All We Imagine as Light

Best Documentary Feature:

No Other Land

Best Director:

RaMell Ross

Best Screenplay:

His Three Daughters

Breakthrough Director:

Vera Drew

Outstanding Lead Performance:

Colman Domingo

Outstanding Supporting Performance:

Clarence Maclin

Breakthrough Performer:

Brandon Wilson