Donald Trump has insisted he wants to "help" the film industry.

Donald Trump wants to 'help' the movie industry in the US

Earlier this week, the President of the United States has announced plans to impose 100 percent tariffs on foreign-made movies, and now he has claimed he will "meet" with those in the business to ensure everyone is "happy" with his proposals.

According to CNBC, he told reporters in the Oval Office: "I’m not looking to hurt the industry; I want to help the industry.

"We’re going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they’re happy with it, because we’re all about jobs."

Hollywood veteran Jon Voight - who was named Special Ambassador to Hollywood in January 2025 alongside Sylvester Stallone and Mel Gibson - has insisted the potential measures will help US studios "thrive".

He said in a statement: "We look forward to working with the administration, the unions, studios, and streamers to help form a plan to keep our industry healthy and bring more productions back to America.

“By creating the right environment through smart incentives, updated policies, and much-needed support, we can ensure that American production companies thrive, more jobs stay here at home, and Hollywood once again leads the world in creativity and innovation."

Voight and his manager Steven Paul submitted a "comprehensive plan" to the president on Monday (05.05.25), which included "ederal tax incentives, significant changes to several tax codes, the establishment of co-production treaties with foreign countries, and infrastructure subsidies for theater owners, film and television production companies, and post-production companies".

There was also "a focus on job training, and tariffs in certain limited circumstances".

The clarification comes after Trump claimed other countries are offering "all sorts of incentives" to productions to film outside of America, and branded it a "national security threat".

He said on his Truth Social platform on Sunday (04.05.25): "The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States.

"Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat.

"It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

"Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100 per cent Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.

"WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN! (sic)"