Donald Trump's brutal global import tariffs could lead to China banning showings of U.S. movies.

Donald Trump's brutal global import tariffs could lead to China banning showings of U.S. movies

As the U.S. President's tariffs on China stand at 54 percent – and are expected to increase to 104 per cent – experts are warning Hollywood's golden ticket into the Asian market could soon become obsolete. Variety is reporting that among a series of retaliatory tariff measures from China looms, there could be a devastating ruling on American film distribution.

The publication said according to influential Chinese social media figures China may be set to reduce or slap a complete ban on U.S. film imports.

Experts say Chinese authorities, who strictly control film distribution in the country, are weighing the drastic step in direct response to Trump’s tariff plans.

Chinese authorities maintain tight control over foreign film imports, which can only be distributed through state-run enterprises, Variety highlighted.

Films are brought in either through a limited quota of 34 "revenue-share" films or as "flat fee" deals.

In 2024, China's box office collected $5.8 billion, but projections suggest this figure will rise 30 per cent to $7.6 billion this year.

Hollywood’s major titles, such as Tom Cruise’s 'Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning' and the upcoming 'Superman' film, are expected to play a crucial role in reaching that target.

The absence of these marquee films, however, could severely impact those projections, Variety said.

Despite the escalating trade tensions, some believe the threat may be more rhetoric than reality. Sources close to the situation also told Variety Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' has already secured a China release date for April 30, suggesting the potential ban may not be imminent.

Insiders also claim the China Film Bureau has yet to issue new directives regarding the importation of Hollywood films.

Some of the biggest U.S. movie hits shown in China include 'Avengers: Endgame,' which grossed over $600 million and 'Avatar: The Way of Water', which earned $250 million.

Other notable successes include 'The Fate of the Furious,' 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens,' and 'Jurassic World'.