Drew Starkey thinks intimacy is an important part of cinema

The 30-year-old actor shares many intimate scenes with co-star Daniel Craig in the new romantic drama film 'Queer' and is puzzled by the "uptight" attitude that some audiences have towards raunchy content.

Drew told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think as American audiences, we can be very uptight about that stuff, sex scenes, whatever, which is strange.

"It feels a little prudish to be like 'ooh if that's in a movie that taboo' but if it's on our phones, it's fine.

"(I'm glad) sexuality is coming back to the theatres because I think it's imperative we integrate sexuality into our stories, it's the way to better understand ourselves. You learn so much about a person by looking at the way they are intimate with one another."

Drew recalled how he and Daniel immediately got to work on getting a sense of "familiarity with each other" once production had begun.

The 'Outer Banks' star said: "We jumped into it, just grabbing and throwing our bodies on top of one another, rolling around, getting intermingled.

"I think it unlocked something subconsciously, gave us a level of comfortability and familiarity with each other, so that, everything after that was very easy."

Starkey plays Eugene Allerton in Luca Guadagnino's picture and confessed that he was "daunted" by the part initially.

He said: "It was different than most of the characters I've played. There's so much subtlety and delicacy to it. It was a real challenge because no one can read him, no one understands him, least of all (Craig's character) Lee. So it was my job to try, as best I could, to understand what was going on inside this guy."